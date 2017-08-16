One day after MTV announced Pink as this year's recipient of the Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the pop star released her politically charged "What About Us" video.

The Georgia Hudson-directed music video, which starts with chants from people protesting racism and police brutality, features stunning interpretive dancing choreographed by RJ Durell and Nick Florez of The Goldenboyz. The dancers launch into their emotional movements beside police cars.