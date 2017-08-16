One day after MTV announced Pink as this year's recipient of the Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the pop star released her politically charged "What About Us" video. 

The Georgia Hudson-directed music video, which starts with chants from people protesting racism and police brutality, features stunning interpretive dancing choreographed by RJ Durell and Nick Florez of The Goldenboyz. The dancers launch into their emotional movements beside police cars.

"What About Us" is the catchy lead single from the 37-year-old singer's upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, due out Oct. 13.

Before Pink performs the anthemic song at the VMAs on Aug. 27, get into VMA mode with this photo gallery of iconic VMA fashion moments, including Pink's 2002 look:

35 Iconic Fashion Moments From MTV VMAs History

From meat dress to Marilyn Manson, these are the looks you won't ever forget from the infamously scandalous award ceremony

August 26, 2016
American pop singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New Y

Britney Spears

Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 7, 2000. more »

Scott Gries/Getty Images

performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Marilyn Manson & Rose McGowan (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Marilyn Manson & Rose McGowan

Marilyn Manson & Rose McGowan at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. more »

Barry King/WireImage

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Lo

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Kevin Mazur

Lil' Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. more »

Ron Galella/WireImage

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. August 29, 2002. P

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. more »

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

NEW YORK - SEPT 1999: Pamela Anderson poses for a picture with husband Tommy Lee on September 9, 1999 at the MTV Video Music

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on September 9, 1999 at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. more »

Evan Agostini/Liaison

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 28: Beyonce performs onstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Au

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA. more »

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY- SEPTEMBER 13: Amber Rose and Kanye West arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Septe

Kanye West & Amber Rose

Amber Rose and Kanye West arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. more »

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

MIAMI - AUGUST 28: Singer Kelly Clarkson poses with her Best Female Video Award in the press room during the 2005 MTV Video

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson poses in the press room during the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2005 in Miami, Florida. more »

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Madonna 1998 MTV Video Music Awards

Madonna

Madonna backstage at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

more »

KMazur/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Aaliyah attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 2000 in New York

Aaliyah

Aaliyah attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 2000 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Recording artists Riff Raff (L) and Katy Perry attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum

Riff Raff & Katy Perry

Riff Raff and Katy Perry attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. more »

Steve Granitz/WireImage

1998 MTV Video Music Awards Gwen Stefani (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards on September 10, 1998. more »

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at 2000 MTV Video Music Awards more »

Ron Galella/WireImage

Michael Jackson during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience & Backstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lady Gaga accepts her award onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga accepts her award onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA. more »

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Slipknot arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September

Slipknot

Slipknot arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Pink during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo

Pink

Pink at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. more »

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Macy Gray during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, N

Macy Gray

Macy Gray at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. more »

RJ Capak/WireImage

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Kane/Wi

Britney Spears, Madonna & Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. more »

Kevin Kane

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Host Miley Cyrus attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Katy Perry attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. more »

James Devaney/WireImage

Performer RuPaul attends the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 2, 1993 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal C

RuPaul

RuPaul attends the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 2, 1993 in Universal City, California. more »

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Lil Kim (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes & Lil' Kim

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Lil Kim at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards. more »

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer Beyonce performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24,

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. more »

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Septem

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, Unite

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. more »

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Justin Bieber attends the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attends the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, 9

Britney Spears

Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. more »

Frank Micelotta

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Lady Gaga performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in Brooklyn, New York. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Andy Dick during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City,

Andy Dick

Andy Dick at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. more »

RJ Capak/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United St

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez during the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Marilyn Manson during 1997 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson during 1997 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

more »

Ke.Mazur

Tags: 