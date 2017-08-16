One day after MTV announced Pink as this year's recipient of the Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the pop star released her politically charged "What About Us" video.
The Georgia Hudson-directed music video, which starts with chants from people protesting racism and police brutality, features stunning interpretive dancing choreographed by RJ Durell and Nick Florez of The Goldenboyz. The dancers launch into their emotional movements beside police cars.
"What About Us" is the catchy lead single from the 37-year-old singer's upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, due out Oct. 13.
Before Pink performs the anthemic song at the VMAs on Aug. 27, get into VMA mode with this photo gallery of iconic VMA fashion moments, including Pink's 2002 look:
