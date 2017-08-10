Pink officially makes a return with "What About Us," the lead single from her upcoming seventh album Beautiful Trauma. The track finds the artist continuing to explore her penchant for mid-tempo ballads with a tinge of dance influence that are fueled by passionate lyrics.
"What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us?What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disaster? / What about love? What about trust? / What about us?," Pink sings on the chorus. While "What About Us" isn't the most thrilling or innovative song to lead an album with, surely fans of Pink would appreciate her new music.
Along with the new single, Pink also shared the album cover for Beautiful Trauma on Instagram. "I could not be more excited right now. My single comes out today 'what About Us' and my new album 'Beautiful Trauma' comes out October 13th," she wrote. "I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."
Look out for Beautiful Trauma, the follow-up to 2012's GRAMMY-winning The Truth About Love, on Oct. 13. Below, see why indie-pop singer Bishop Briggs calls Pink "goals for all life" in our Lollapalooza 2017 chat:
User Comments