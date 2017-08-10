Pink officially makes a return with "What About Us," the lead single from her upcoming seventh album Beautiful Trauma. The track finds the artist continuing to explore her penchant for mid-tempo ballads with a tinge of dance influence that are fueled by passionate lyrics.

"What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us?What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disaster? / What about love? What about trust? / What about us?," Pink sings on the chorus. While "What About Us" isn't the most thrilling or innovative song to lead an album with, surely fans of Pink would appreciate her new music.