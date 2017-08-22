In the new music video for "Radical Eyes," Prophets of Rage aims the spotlight on the resistance against U.S. President Donald Trump by visually likening current deadly events involving white supremacists in Charlottesville to disturbing racism people faced during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

"Let's all aim to eclipse racism. We all have the power to make a stand with our radical eyes," tweeted Prophets of Rage, the supergroup formed by members of Rage Against the Machine, Audio Slave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.