In the new music video for "Radical Eyes," Prophets of Rage aims the spotlight on the resistance against U.S. President Donald Trump by visually likening current deadly events involving white supremacists in Charlottesville to disturbing racism people faced during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.
"Let's all aim to eclipse racism. We all have the power to make a stand with our radical eyes," tweeted Prophets of Rage, the supergroup formed by members of Rage Against the Machine, Audio Slave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.
You'll notice past and present figures throughout the powerful video, including Barry Goldwater, Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Roger Stone, George Carlin, Paul Manafort, David Duke, Noam Chomsky, Jeff Sessions, Osama Bin Laden, Maya Angelou, Theresa May, Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon.
"Radical Eyes" is the third single from the group's self-titled album, following "Unfuck the World" and "Living on the 110." The album drops Sept. 15.
For more Tom Morello-infused music, watch his 2011 performance with guest Ben Harper below. Together, they performed "Save The Hammer For The Man."
