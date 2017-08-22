She previously signed nondisclosure agreement in exchange for a hefty settlement in 2010. Now a 24-year-old mother of three, Pace felt now was the right time to speak out against R. Kelly even though it may cause legal issues. “If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do,” she explained. “I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him. He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson.”

Pace tells Buzzfeed that she first met the singer when she was 15 (two years before the official 17-year-old age of consent in Illinois), where she skipped school to attend his trial on 14 counts of making child pornography in 2008. The two later exchanged numbers and began a sexual relationship with her, where Pace allegedly gave him oral sex in 2009 (the same year she told him her real age). Despite this, Kelly reportedly filmed them together without her permission. “I had to call him ‘daddy,’ and he would call me ‘baby.’ He wanted me to have two pigtails, and I had to go out and find little schoolgirl outfits," she said.

She ended her relationship with Kelly in 2010 after the pair got into an argument when the singer saw her texting a friend. “I was slapped and I was choked and I was spit on," Pace claimed. Following the incident, she hired an attorney and the NDA followed suit. "I know speaking out against Kelly, Kelly could sue me," she said. "But I’m really not worried about it anymore."

A rep for R. Kelly shared a statement with Buzzfeed:

"The allegations against Mr. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest. It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr. Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation.”

Back in July, Jim DeRogatis wrote an extensive report about R. Kelly's alleged cult that Pace was referring to in her story. The investigation was supported by three former members of the singer's entourage who claim six women are living in properties in Chicago and Atlanta suburbs where the singer "controls every aspect of their lives," from what they eat to the way they perform various sexual acts. We will continue to update this story as more details arise.