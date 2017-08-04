Turn your speakers up Rae Sremmurd fans, because the rap duo finally released their anticipated "Perplexing Pegasus" single. The track marks their first new song since Sremmlife 2 and is of course produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi cruise on the otherworldly melody as they spit about how much they love flossin' and ballin'. "Jump in the Pegasus / All kinda reckless the necklace / All kinda reckless I flexed it / K-keep the change, yeah you heard me correctly / If she sleek and foreign, call her Lexus," Swae Lee muses on the chorus. The track follows the duo's "Perfect Pint" collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane, which appears on Mike WiLL Made-It's Ransom 2 mixtape.