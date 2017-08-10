Is Riz Ahmed the latest star to join Marvel's Venom movie? Well according to Variety, the Rogue One star is in early talks to join the cast of the anticipated Spider-Man spinoff.
The character that Ahmed could possibly be playing has not yet been discussed, but there are rumors circling that he might take over as Carnage. The menacing villain used to be a serial killer to transforms after succumbing to the Venom symbiote. Carnage has been a long-time enemy of Venom and Spider-Man. If Ahmed does sign on to the movie, he will join Tom Hardy who is set to portray Eddie Brock/Venom.
Ruben Fleischer (best known for helming 2009's Zombieland) will be directing the spinoff, which Sony announced will not be part of the Spider-Man universe. Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are writing the script, with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach producing the movie.
Venom is set to take over to theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. Sony and Marvel are also working on another Spider-Man spinoff based on female comic book characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. But before then, watch Fuse's journey through New York Comic Con 2016:
