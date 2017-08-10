Is Riz Ahmed the latest star to join Marvel's Venom movie? Well according to Variety, the Rogue One star is in early talks to join the cast of the anticipated Spider-Man spinoff.

The character that Ahmed could possibly be playing has not yet been discussed, but there are rumors circling that he might take over as Carnage. The menacing villain used to be a serial killer to transforms after succumbing to the Venom symbiote. Carnage has been a long-time enemy of Venom and Spider-Man. If Ahmed does sign on to the movie, he will join Tom Hardy who is set to portray Eddie Brock/Venom.