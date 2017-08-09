RuPaul has been a large part of pop culture for decades, and now the gay icon's story will be played out for television. Hulu is developing a TV series, tentatively (and appropriately) titled Queen, which will be based on RuPaul's life.
The show will play out more like a dramedy, as it plans to show a fictionalized version of his rise as an '80s club kid in New York City to becoming a worldwide gay icon and prominent drag queen. J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) serves as executive producer alongside RuPaul and Gary Lennon (Power, Orange Is the New Black), who will also write the script. World of Wonder, which also produces VH1's Drag Race, is also part of the project.
RuPaul has been the host and producer of the popular reality series RuPaul's Drag Race since 2009. He finally won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2016. Along with Queen, Abrams is also the executive producer for HBO's Westworld and Hulu's upcoming Castle Rock psychological horror series based on Stephen King's stories.
