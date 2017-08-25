Saturday Night Live is planning to open its Season 43 in a major way! Ryan Gosling will host, while Jay-Z is booked to take over the iconic stage.

Both men are no strangers to the SNL world: Gosling made his debut as a host in 2015 and Jay-Z has already performed on the show three times. The announcement was made on Thursday night (Aug. 24) during NBC's Weekend Update special as well as on social media. SNL's 43rd season will have its grand premiere on Sept. 30