Selena Gomez has become a very candid person over the last few years in both the media and with her fans. And she continues to open up about very personal experiences in a new interview for InStyle's September issue. The singer gets deep about equine therapy, her relationship with The Weeknd and working on '13 Reasons Why.
"Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot," the singer told the magazine. "Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place."
Selena announced she was taking time off due to lupus-related anxiety and depression in the middle of her Revival World Tour last August. “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," she told fans in a statement. "I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges." She later attended the 2016 AMAs and was met with an outpouring of love following her moving speech.
Along with reflecting on her time in therapy, the singer also dove a little bit into her relationship with her boyfriend The Weeknd. Calling him her best friend, Selena told InStyle: "It’s great. I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy."
And for all of you 13 Reasons Why fans? Gomez, who executive produces the hit Netflix show, said Season 2 will answer many pressing questions. "And I think if our show is able to start a conversation at the dinner table, even if it’s just 'That’s terrible' or 'That was great,' it’s still starting a conversation. It scared people, but it’s really important," she stated. The singer is preparing for her upcoming third album, which doesn't have a release date as of now. But what we do know is that it features songs like "Fetish" and "Bad Liar."
