Selena Gomez has become a very candid person over the last few years in both the media and with her fans. And she continues to open up about very personal experiences in a new interview for InStyle's September issue. The singer gets deep about equine therapy, her relationship with The Weeknd and working on '13 Reasons Why.

"Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot," the singer told the magazine. "Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place."

Selena announced she was taking time off due to lupus-related anxiety and depression in the middle of her Revival World Tour last August. “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," she told fans in a statement. "I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges." She later attended the 2016 AMAs and was met with an outpouring of love following her moving speech.