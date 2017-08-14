The multi-year deal was announced last night (Aug. 13), revealing that Rhimes' industry-defining company Shondaland will now produce series and other projects for Netflix alongside. Her longtime production partner and executive producer Betsy Beers is also coming along for the exciting ride. But Rhimes is still set to continue working on her various ABC series. She is the mastermind behind award-winning dramas like Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder (all of which are currently streaming on Netflix with older episodes).

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart—she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

Rhimes also shared a statement, saying:

"Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix Chief Content Officer] Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities."

According to Variety, the producer's contract with ABC Studios will expire on June 2018. She is also prepping the premiere of new legal drama For the People during ABC's 2017-2018 season. Scandal will also fold after seven seasons.