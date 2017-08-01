Christmas came early for Sia fans as Atlantic Records just announced she's making an album filled only with holiday songs. The singer-songwriter will once again partner with acclaimed producer Greg Kurstin, who previously helped Sia earn a GRAMMY nomination for Record of the Year with “Chandelier.”

Kurstin, the most-recent GRAMMY Producer of the Year winner, has also worked with Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Beck and more artists.