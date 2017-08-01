Christmas came early for Sia fans as Atlantic Records just announced she's making an album filled only with holiday songs. The singer-songwriter will once again partner with acclaimed producer Greg Kurstin, who previously helped Sia earn a GRAMMY nomination for Record of the Year with “Chandelier.”
Kurstin, the most-recent GRAMMY Producer of the Year winner, has also worked with Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Beck and more artists.
Sia's holiday album will drop at an undetermined date before Christmas season. Atlantic Records announced the news on Aug. 1 to coincide with her leaving RCA Records (home to Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Miley Cyrus) and joining Atlantic's roster (alongside Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and fellow RCA-turned-Atlantic-signee Kelly Clarkson).
Sia has released seven studio albums since 1997. "Cheap Thrills" from her latest effort, This Is Acting, became her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit in 2016.
Welcome to the fam, @Sia 💞 pic.twitter.com/QRxAYxqTZn— Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) August 1, 2017
