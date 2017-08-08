Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Sinead O'Connor is now "safe" after she posted a tearful Facebook video where she said she is suicidal on Aug. 3. Following the heartbreaking message, a representative shared a statement last night on behalf of the singer to assure fans that her well-being is taken care of. "Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal," the note began. "She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned." As of press time, no one else from Sinead's team or the singer herself has given an update on her mental health.

The 50-year-old initially posted the Facebook video (warning: it is triggering) from a Travelodge where she is reportedly staying in South Hackensack, N.J. "I'm now living in a Travelodge hotel in the arse end of New Jersey. I'm all by myself and there's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on Earth who says I'm his hero," O'Connor said while tearing up. "That's about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment. The fact that I'm his bloody hero. And that's kind of pathetic."