Sinead O'Connor is now "safe" after she posted a tearful Facebook video where she said she is suicidal on Aug. 3. Following the heartbreaking message, a representative shared a statement last night on behalf of the singer to assure fans that her well-being is taken care of.
"Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal," the note began. "She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned." As of press time, no one else from Sinead's team or the singer herself has given an update on her mental health.
The 50-year-old initially posted the Facebook video (warning: it is triggering) from a Travelodge where she is reportedly staying in South Hackensack, N.J. "I'm now living in a Travelodge hotel in the arse end of New Jersey. I'm all by myself and there's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on Earth who says I'm his hero," O'Connor said while tearing up. "That's about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment. The fact that I'm his bloody hero. And that's kind of pathetic."
She claims she has been living alone for two years and far from her family in Ireland as a punishment for her mental state. “Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like sh-t,” she said. “If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom.” O'Connor later explained she hopes the video would be “somehow helpful" as "I know that I’m only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me."
Last June, the artist denied police reports that she was being hunted after making threats of suicide. She took to Facebook to declare that she’s “far too fucking happy” to consider suicide. “It's bullshit I jumped off a bridge, some stupid bitch up at Swords Garda station decided she'd like to throw a bit of false and malicious gossip about is all,” O’Connor wrote. “AM FAR TOO FUCKING HAPPY FOR THAT!!”
We will continue to update with more details as the story progresses. Below, watch Sinead O'Connor tell Fuse that "Miley Cyrus and I are catalysts for mental health discussion" in a 2013 interview:
