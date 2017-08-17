The Star Wars movie universe may be expanding with Disney reportedly developing a film about Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the franchise's most quotable characters. Rumor is Oscar-nominated Stephen Daldry (known for The Hours, Billy Elliot, The Reader) will direct this Jedi master flick, according to Variety

The Obi-Wan Kenobi character, played by Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, in existing Star Wars films, is known for many memorable quotes:

  • "Why do I get the feeling you're going to be the death of me?" (said to Anakin Skywalker)
  • "That's no moon. It's a space station" (said to Han Solo)
  • Who's the more foolish, the fool, or the fool who follows him?" (said to Han Solo)
  • "Use the Force, Luke." (said to Luke Skywalker)
  • "I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced."
  • "I have a bad feeling about this." (just like everyone else) 

Do you have a good or bad feeling about this standalone film? 

