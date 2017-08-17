The Star Wars movie universe may be expanding with Disney reportedly developing a film about Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the franchise's most quotable characters. Rumor is Oscar-nominated Stephen Daldry (known for The Hours, Billy Elliot, The Reader) will direct this Jedi master flick, according to Variety .

The Obi-Wan Kenobi character, played by Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, in existing Star Wars films, is known for many memorable quotes:

"Why do I get the feeling you're going to be the death of me?" (said to Anakin Skywalker)

"That's no moon. It's a space station" (said to Han Solo)

Who's the more foolish, the fool, or the fool who follows him?" (said to Han Solo)

"Use the Force, Luke." (said to Luke Skywalker)

"I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced."

"I have a bad feeling about this." (just like everyone else)

Do you have a good or bad feeling about this standalone film?

