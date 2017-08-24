The Stranger Things kids continue to take over the music videos of your favorite artists! The latest is Gaten Matarazzo, who stars in Computer Games' visual for their new single "Lost Boys Life."

Directed by Mia Elan, the video follows Matarazzo as he tries to find freedom and adventure after being stuck in a dreary 9-to-5 corporate job. After nicking his face with a sharp razor while trying to shave, eating cheap ramen and being yelled at by his balding boss, the kid trades in his office supplies for an electric guitar. From there, Matarazzo gets to live out his dreams of becoming a badass rock star at a Computer Games concert.