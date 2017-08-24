The Stranger Things kids continue to take over the music videos of your favorite artists! The latest is Gaten Matarazzo, who stars in Computer Games' visual for their new single "Lost Boys Life."
Directed by Mia Elan, the video follows Matarazzo as he tries to find freedom and adventure after being stuck in a dreary 9-to-5 corporate job. After nicking his face with a sharp razor while trying to shave, eating cheap ramen and being yelled at by his balding boss, the kid trades in his office supplies for an electric guitar. From there, Matarazzo gets to live out his dreams of becoming a badass rock star at a Computer Games concert.
“We’re both huge fans of Stranger Things,” Chuck Criss, Darren’s older brother, says in a press release. “The song shares many of the same ’80s electronica influences that can be heard throughout the series.” Darren also reveals they had Matarazzo in mind to star in the video from its early planning stages. “We wrote the entire treatment around him,” he says. The actor recently appeared in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" video, where he played one of her basketball teammates.
Look out for Netflix's Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Oct. 27. Next, check out this interview with Computer Games where Darren and Chuck introduce their new band:
