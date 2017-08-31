The crew hits up the arcade in the brilliant '80s-style clip, which sets the standard of how all future series recap videos should be. Go down memory lane with unforgettable scenes including Mike sneaking Eggo waffles for Eleven, the ominous minutes before Barb's death (the "Stay Here" or "Go Home" options are kind of triggering) and Lucas singlehandedly taking on the vicious Demogorgon.

Do you need a refresher of Stranger Things Season 1? Well the good people at Netflix released a recap video that highlights all the major moments from the debut season.

Last week, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that Season 3 and 4 will be happening. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt added, referring to the beloved Stranger Things kids who may not be able to handle heading to the Upside Down so often. The concept could also get stale after a while, especially as the teen actors get older. “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!” Ross continued. “It’s ridiculous!

Get ready for Stranger Things Season 2 to haunt you through your Netflix screens on Oct. 27.