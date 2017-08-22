Stranger Things is confirmed for a third season, as almost everyone expected. Seriously, did people really think co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer would stop the terrifying joyride after just two seasons?
The brothers confirmed the news in a recent Vulture interview, where they revealed they plan to film one more after the third season. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt added, referring to the beloved Stranger Things kids who may not be able to handle heading to the Upside Down so often. The concept could also get stale after a while, especially as the teen actors get older. “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!” Ross continued. “It’s ridiculous!
The Duffer brothers previously hinted at additional seasons back in February, saying they plan for the Netflix fan favorite to stick around for four or five seasons. But of course, that may vary depending on what route the series takes along the way. "I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top," Matt told Entertainment Weekly.
