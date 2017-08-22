Stranger Things is confirmed for a third season, as almost everyone expected. Seriously, did people really think co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer would stop the terrifying joyride after just two seasons?

The brothers confirmed the news in a recent Vulture interview, where they revealed they plan to film one more after the third season. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt added, referring to the beloved Stranger Things kids who may not be able to handle heading to the Upside Down so often. The concept could also get stale after a while, especially as the teen actors get older. “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!” Ross continued. “It’s ridiculous!