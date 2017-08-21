Stranger Things gets tossed in the world of iconic horror movie villains in the new Slasher Things trailer. YouTuber Josh Nitsche created a fan-made spoof (via Bloody Disgusting) that has our favorite Stranger Things kids being tormented by the deathly characters we all grew up loving to hate.

Pennywise the Clown from It, Chucky from the Child's Play franchise, Freddy Krueger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street, Pinhead from Hellraiser, Michael Myers from Halloween, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Jigsaw from the Saw movie series all appear to haunt the lives of Dustin, Mike, Lucas and Will—as well as the viewers' own! The parody comes just in time for the anticipated theater release of the It remake on Sept. 8 as well as the upcoming fall premiere of Stranger Things on Netflix.