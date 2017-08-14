INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Singer Taylor Swift attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in
Swift: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner; Sketch: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A Colorado jury has ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in her countersuit against former radio host David Mueller for alleged assault and batter

CNN reports that after nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury sided with Swift who accused the Denver-based DJ for groping her at a meet-and-greet event in June 2013. Mueller denied the interaction and sued Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and radio director Frank Bell in 2015, accusing them of interfering with his job so that his station fired him. He was seeking more than $257,500 in damages yet on Friday, Aug. 11, a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to show Swift had acted improperly.

Mueller will be required to pay $1 in damages to Swift, an act the star's legal team called "a "symbolic gesture" in order to seek justice—instead of money—and to inspire women to speak up about sexual assault.

CNN adds that after the reading of the verdict, Taylor embraced her mother. 

Andrea Swift was also found not liable for interference, nor was Frank Bell.

