She's baaacckkkk! Taylor Swift made a polarizing return today (Aug. 25) with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” The song finds the pop star channeling a darker, more experimental and definitely pettier theme.
"I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you / I don't like your perfect crime / How you laugh when you lie / You said the gun was mine / Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)," she snarls in the opening verse in a sing-speak manner. The repetitive, biting chorus is actually an interpolation of Right Said Fred's 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy." Of course, fans are speculating who exactly the singer is referencing in the song. Is this a sneak diss at Kanye West after the "Famous" drama? Or is she aiming her lyrical gun at longtime frenemy Katy Perry after she dropped "Swish Swish"? Listen above and decide for yourself.
Swift will be premiering the video for “Look What You Made Me Do" at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug. 27 (which is coincidentally hosted by Ms. Perry). She previewed the lavish-looking visual, directed by frequent collaborator Joseph Kahn, on Good Morning America today. “Look What You Made Me Do," which was teased with endless cryptic videos of snakes, is the lead single from Swift's upcoming sixth album Reputation. Look out for the LP, the follow-up to 2014's 1989, on Nov. 10.
WATCH: First look at the #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo video from @taylorswift13! #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/QO1CJbJyDY— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 25, 2017
Next, relive Taylor Swift's innocent music era as this Besterday podcast episode looks back on her 2006 self-titled debut album:
User Comments