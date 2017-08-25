She's baaacckkkk! Taylor Swift made a polarizing return today (Aug. 25) with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” The song finds the pop star channeling a darker, more experimental and definitely pettier theme.

"I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you / I don't like your perfect crime / How you laugh when you lie / You said the gun was mine / Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)," she snarls in the opening verse in a sing-speak manner. The repetitive, biting chorus is actually an interpolation of Right Said Fred's 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy." Of course, fans are speculating who exactly the singer is referencing in the song. Is this a sneak diss at Kanye West after the "Famous" drama? Or is she aiming her lyrical gun at longtime frenemy Katy Perry after she dropped "Swish Swish"? Listen above and decide for yourself.