Yes, Taylor Swift knows just how much we've been making fun of her over the years! The pop star brought all the jokes and disses to life in her new "Look What You Made Me Do" video, which is slightly shady and incredibly self-aware. It premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards last night (Aug. 27).

Directed by longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn, the indulgent visual (seriously, what was the budget for this?!) opens up with a zombie Swift crawling out a graveyard "Thriller"-style as she stands next to Nils Sjoberg's tombstone—the pseudonym she used to write Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For." Keep your eye out for all the endless easter eggs like the symbolic dollar bill from her recent lawsuit (and that Katy Perry GRAMMY shade was pure gold) that last until the singer gathers all of her various personalities towards the end and, well, kills them. Say farewell to the 2009 MTV VMAs Swift, the goofy "You Belong with Me" Swift, the ringleader Swift and many more.