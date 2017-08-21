Just days after wiping out her social media profiles of older images and content, Taylor Swift posted a 10-second video of a snake's slithering tail on Aug. 21 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The cryptic visual is seemingly a response to haters constantly calling her a "snake" for the way she's handled ongoing Kanye West controversy and past breakups, including Calvin Harris.

The direct jab at critics also could mean new music is arriving soon, possibly even on Aug. 21. The social media blackout three days prior on Aug. 18 coincided with the 3-year anniversary of her announcing the name of her fifth album, 1989, and releasing the "Shake It Off" video on that same day in 2014.