Just days after wiping out her social media profiles of older images and content, Taylor Swift posted a 10-second video of a snake's slithering tail on Aug. 21 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
The cryptic visual is seemingly a response to haters constantly calling her a "snake" for the way she's handled ongoing Kanye West controversy and past breakups, including Calvin Harris.
The direct jab at critics also could mean new music is arriving soon, possibly even on Aug. 21. The social media blackout three days prior on Aug. 18 coincided with the 3-year anniversary of her announcing the name of her fifth album, 1989, and releasing the "Shake It Off" video on that same day in 2014.
August 21, 2017
She released her last album, 1989, on Oct. 27, 2014. That album, which won Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs, is now six-times platinum in the United States alone.
The hashtag #TS6isComing, in reference to her highly anticipated sixth studio album, has been trending on Twitter, with fans responding to T.Swift's actions and predicting when new music will arrive. Veteran music director Joseph Kahn, who has directed many of Swift's music videos, even tweeted a smiley face in response to Swift's snake video.
August 21, 2017
In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017
A snake? What are your thoughts? Taylor is not playing here. #TS6IsComing 🐍🐍🐍🐍 https://t.co/tMAg0PMdiD— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 21, 2017
As we go into a new era of #TS6IsComing & @taylorswift13 is starting over, sharing a clip of her greatest moments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I5IRmxEilN— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 20, 2017
