TS6, the nickname for her sixth studio album, will officially be called Reputation and will be released on Nov. 10. The first single will come out Thursday night.

After wiping out her social media on Aug. 21 and completely owning the " Taylor Swift is a snake" narrative by posting videos of a snake for three-consecutive days, the "Shake It Off" singer has finally unleashed her album cover, title and release date.

The 27-year-old pop behemoth this week has turned the negative connotation of "Taylor is a snake" into promo for her new music era, and Swift capitalizing on the negative is nothing new. During her 1989 era in 2014, she mocked the media frenzy surrounding her dating life by fueling her "Blank Space" music video with "crazy girlfriend" tropes. In that video, after seeing her man texting someone else, an enraged Swift tosses his phone in a fountain, yells at him in their mansion's library and sheds mascara-coated tears.

Notably, she released the "Blank Space" music video on Nov. 10, 2014. Her new Reputation album will be released three years later on Nov. 10, 2017.

All of Swift's social media accounts have now been updated with the new album cover: