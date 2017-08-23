@SimplySFans via Twitter

After wiping out her social media on Aug. 21 and completely owning the "Taylor Swift is a snake" narrative by posting videos of a snake for three-consecutive days, the "Shake It Off" singer has finally unleashed her album cover, title and release date. 

TS6, the nickname for her sixth studio album, will officially be called Reputation and will be released on Nov. 10. The first single will come out Thursday night. 

The 27-year-old pop behemoth this week has turned the negative connotation of "Taylor is a snake" into promo for her new music era, and Swift capitalizing on the negative is nothing new. During her 1989 era in 2014, she mocked the media frenzy surrounding her dating life by fueling her "Blank Space" music video with "crazy girlfriend" tropes. In that video, after seeing her man texting someone else, an enraged Swift tosses his phone in a fountain, yells at him in their mansion's library and sheds mascara-coated tears.

Notably, she released the "Blank Space" music video on Nov. 10, 2014. Her new Reputation album will be released three years later on Nov. 10, 2017. 

All of Swift's social media accounts have now been updated with the new album cover: 

Fuse's 30 Favorite Photos From Taylor Swift's RED Tour

After 66 sold out shows and six months of zigging and zagging across the continent in support of her album 'Red,' Taylor has just wrapped up the biggest North American tour of her career. Take a look back at the costume changes, surprise guests, and all-around awesomeness from Newark to Nashville

    September 24, 2013
    OMAHA, NE - MARCH 13: Seven-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift kicked off her highly anticipated The RED Tour last night with a

    Omaha, NE

    Seven-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift kicks off her highly anticipated RED Tour with a sold-out show at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska to crowd of more than 13,800 fans. more »

    Christie Goodwin/TAS/Getty Images

    DETROIT, MI - MAY 04: Taylor Swift played the first of 13 North American stadium dates on The RED Tour at Ford Field in front

    Detroit, MI

    Taylor Swift plays the first of 13 North American stadium dates on The RED Tour at Ford Field in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 48,000 fans on May 4, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer Taylor Swift (L) and special guest Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees perform onsta

    Taylor Swift & Tyler Glenn

    Taylor Swift and special guest Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees perform onstage at the Prudential Center on March 28, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 13: Taylor Swift and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy perform to a sold out show to more than 55,000

    Taylor Swift & Patrick Stump

    Taylor Swift is joined by special guest Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy perform "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark" to a sold out crowd of more than 55,000 fans at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2013 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 29: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Taylor Swift and Pat Monahan perform onstage at the Prudential

    Taylor Swift & Pat Monahan

    Taylor Swift and special guest Pat Monahan of Train perform onstage together at the Prudential Center on March 29, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Taylor Swift performed the second of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Taylor Swift & Tegan and Sara

    Taylor and special guests Tegan & Sara performed “Closer” for more than 15,000 fans on August 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California on the second of a four-night run of sold-out shows at Staples Center. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Taylor Swift performed the first of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Taylor Swift & Cher Lloyd

    Taylor and special guest Cher Lloyd perform “Want U Back” together for more than 15,000 fans on August 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California on the second night of her four-night run of sold-out shows at Staples Center. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 23: Taylor Swift performed the third of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Taylor Swift & Ellie Goulding

    Taylor Swift performs the third of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of her RED World Tour, joined by special guest Ellie Goulding to perform "Anything Can Happen" on August 23, 2013. more »

    Lester Cohen/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Taylor Swift performed the first of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Taylor Swift & Sara Bareilles

    Taylor and special guest Sara Bareilles perform “Brave” for the more than 15,000 fans at Staples Center on August 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Taylor Swift performed the fourth of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Taylor Swift & Jennifer Lopez

    Taylor Swift is joined by special guest Jennifer Lopez on the final night of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles as part of her RED World Tour on August 24, 2013. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    FOXBORO, MA - JULY 27: Carly Simon joined Taylor Swift backstage tonight at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. in front of

    Taylor Swift & Carly Simon Backstage in Boston

    Carly Simon joins Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 55,000 fans for a special duet performance of her iconic hit "You're So Vain" on July 27, 2013. more »

    Theo Wargo/TAS/Getty Images

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 21: Taylor Swift is joined onstage by special guest Hunter Hayes as she wraps the North American po

    Taylor Swift & Hunter Hayes

    Taylor Swift is joined onstage by special guest Hunter Hayes as she wraps the North American portion of her RED tour playing to a crowd of more than 14,000 fans on the final night of three sold-out hometown shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 21, 2013. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 21: Taylor Swift is joined onstage by Ed Sheeran as she wraps the North American portion of her RED

    Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran perform together on the final night of three sold-out hometown shows closing the RED Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 21, 2013. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Taylor Swift wears a Grand Ole Opry t-shirt and is joined onstage by special guest Luke Bryan a

    Taylor Swift & Luke Bryan

    Taylor Swift performs onstage with special guest Luke Bryan as she wraps the North American portion of her RED tour playing to a crowd of more than 14,000 fans on the first of three sold-out hometown shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 19, 2013.  more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Taylor Swift is joined onstage by special guests (L-R) Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMar

    Taylor Swift & Rascal Flatts

    Taylor Swift is joined onstage by special guests Rascal Flatts as she wraps the North American portion of her RED tour playing to a crowd of more than 14,000 fans on the second of three sold-out hometown shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 20, 2013. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Taylor Swift plays for a sold-out crowd of more than 53,000 fans on the second of 13 North American s

    Dallas, TX

    Taylor Swift plays for a sold-out crowd of more than 53,000 fans on the second of 13 North American stadium dates on The RED Tour at Cowboys Stadium on May 25, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 28: (Exclusive Coverage) Taylor Swift performs on stage at Prudential Center on March 28, 2013 in Newark,

    Newark, NJ

    Taylor Swift makes her way through the crowd while performing at the Prudential Center on March 28, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. more »

    Kevin Mazur/TAS/Getty Images

    NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer Taylor Swift performs onstage at the Prudential Center on March 28, 2013 i

    Newark, NJ

    Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" onstage at the Prudential Center on March 28, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey.  more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Taylor Swift performed the first of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Los Angeles, CA

    Taylor Swift performs the first of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of her RED World Tour on August 19, 2013. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    FOXBORO, MA - JULY 27: Taylor Swift performs onstage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. in front of a sold-out crowd of

    Boston, MA

    Taylor Swift performs onstage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 55,000 fans. more »

    Theo Wargo/TAS/Getty Images

    NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 27: (Exclusive Coverage) Seven-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift writes lyrics on her arm backstage prior to

    Backstage in Newark, NJ

    Taylor Swift writes lyrics on her arm backstage prior to the first of three sold-out shows at The Prudential Center on March 27, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. more »

    Kevin Mazur/TAS/Getty Images

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 21: Taylor Swift is joined backstage by Ed Sheeran after she wrapped the North American portion of

    Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift is joined backstage by Ed Sheeran after on the final night of the RED Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 21, 2013. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer Taylor Swift meets a fan in Club Red after her show at the Prudential Cent

    Newark, NJ

    Taylor Swift meets a fan in Club RED after her show at the Prudential Center on March 28, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. more »

    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images

    DETROIT, MI - MAY 04: (L-R) Austin Mahone, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran in Club Red. Taylor Swift played the first of 13 Nort

    Backstage with Austin Mahone and Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift hangs out in Club RED with tour openers Austin Mahone and Ed Sheeran at Ford Field on May 4, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Taylor Swift plays for a sold-out crowd of more than 53,000 fans on the second of 13 North American s

    Backstage in Dallas, TX

    Taylor Swift and the RED Tour crew huddles backstage before playing for a sold-out crowd of more than 53,000 fans at Cowboys Stadium on May 25, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    DETROIT, MI - MAY 04: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and crew huddle backstage. Taylor Swift played the first of 13 North America

    Backstage in Detroit, MI

    Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and the RED Tour crew huddle backstage before performing at Ford Field for more than 48,000 fans on May 4, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Taylor Swift performed the first of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the STAPLES Center in

    Los Angeles, CA

    Taylor Swift performs the first of a four-night run of sold-out shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of her RED World Tour on August 19, 2013. She has set Staples' new all-time record for most sold-out shows performed by a solo artist. more »

    Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

    Tags: 