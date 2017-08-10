Inside a Colorado court room on Aug. 10, Taylor Swift took the stand and testified in the trial against Denver radio DJ David Mueller, who allegedly groped her four years ago at a concert meet-and-greet.

Swift, 27, testified that Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her "bare ass cheek," describing the grope as "a very long grab," according to her testimony documented by the Associated Press.

Mueller, who was fired from his KYGO radio station in 2013 amid the groping allegations, claims the incident never happened. He's suing Swift and her management for as much as $3 million in damages because the accusations derailed his career.

Swift is countering Mueller's lawsuit with her own lawsuit of $1 in what her legal team calls a "symbolic gesture" to seek justice, not money, and to inspire women to speak up about sexual assault.