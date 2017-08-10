Inside a Colorado court room on Aug. 10, Taylor Swift took the stand and testified in the trial against Denver radio DJ David Mueller, who allegedly groped her four years ago at a concert meet-and-greet.
Swift, 27, testified that Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her "bare ass cheek," describing the grope as "a very long grab," according to her testimony documented by the Associated Press.
Mueller, who was fired from his KYGO radio station in 2013 amid the groping allegations, claims the incident never happened. He's suing Swift and her management for as much as $3 million in damages because the accusations derailed his career.
Swift is countering Mueller's lawsuit with her own lawsuit of $1 in what her legal team calls a "symbolic gesture" to seek justice, not money, and to inspire women to speak up about sexual assault.
More details about Swift's hour-long testimony emerged from BuzzFeed reporter Claudia Rosenbaum, who has access to the civil trial and has been providing an inside look on Twitter:
“It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt" TS https://t.co/ZEDWipDXWL— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Taylor Swift says on stand "he stayed latched on to my bare ass check as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable." #taylorswifttrial https://t.co/UJATJksSh1— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Mueller's atty said you could have taken a break and Taylor Swift responded "and your client could have taken a normal photo with me." https://t.co/81GpfQhJaT— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Swift said she does not blame her bodyguard for not stopping Mueller bc “It was horrifying, shocking, & we had never experienced it before.” https://t.co/qg259btDb7— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Swift said she is not critical of her bodyguard “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass. " https://t.co/RcgUKpLVFu— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
On Mueller's firing Swift said “I am not going to allow your my client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn’t.” https://t.co/266Rbh6wBg— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
The 2013 incident occurred during Swift's Red Tour. Mueller filed his lawsuit two years later in 2015. Swift countered with her lawsuit in 2015.
The trial began this week and will conclude with a jury of four women and two men deciding the outcome.
