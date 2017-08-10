INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Singer Taylor Swift attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in
Swift: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner; Sketch: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Inside a Colorado court room on Aug. 10, Taylor Swift took the stand and testified in the trial against Denver radio DJ David Mueller, who allegedly groped her four years ago at a concert meet-and-greet.

Swift, 27, testified that Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her "bare ass cheek," describing the grope as "a very long grab," according to her testimony documented by the Associated Press.

Mueller, who was fired from his KYGO radio station in 2013 amid the groping allegations, claims the incident never happened. He's suing Swift and her management for as much as $3 million in damages because the accusations derailed his career. 

Swift is countering Mueller's lawsuit with her own lawsuit of $1 in what her legal team calls a "symbolic gesture" to seek justice, not money, and to inspire women to speak up about sexual assault. 

More details about Swift's hour-long testimony emerged from BuzzFeed reporter Claudia Rosenbaum, who has access to the civil trial and has been providing an inside look on Twitter:

The 2013 incident occurred during Swift's Red Tour. Mueller filed his lawsuit two years later in 2015. Swift countered with her lawsuit in 2015. 

The trial began this week and will conclude with a jury of four women and two men deciding the outcome.