Taylor Swift's Swifites fan base is freaking out after the pop star's Twitter account went through an unexpected shakeup on Aug. 18. The account, which has more than 85 million followers, no longer has an avatar or header photo and years-worth of tweets have vanished.
This happening on Aug. 18 is significant because it marks the 3-year anniversary of her announcing the name of her fifth album, 1989, and releasing the "Shake It Off" video on that same day in 2014.
Additionally all traces of Swift have disappeared on Facebook, Tumblr, Instagram and TaylorSwift.com, meaning she may be preparing to release new music a.k.a "TS6." 1989 was released on Oct. 27, 2014.
Zainub Amir, who manages popular fan account @SimplySFans, told Fuse that "This is not like her. She isn't hacked. She knows she's never done this before. She wants something new every time. This is extreme. Every celeb has been trying this, but she went extreme."
Fuse asked Twitter for a comment about Swift's account. A Twitter official responded: "We do not comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons."
On the #3YearsOfShakeItOff and 1989 announcement anniversary of her last album ... Taylor Swift is suddenly gone... what is happening? 🤔 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWET9DNKEh— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 18, 2017
Taylor's website has coding "ivegotablankspace" which makes it black & "that's what you don't see" when you run a cryptogram. #TS6IsComing 👀 pic.twitter.com/WriI4fOs5h— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 18, 2017
WHAT COULD BE HAPPENING?? @taylorswift13 EXCUSE ME 👀 She does new things she never has before, this is not a mistake.. https://t.co/WWf458yqbv— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) August 18, 2017
"DESPACITO" IS TREMBLING https://t.co/McZLWnkXeH— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 18, 2017
If new music arrives soon, any new Swift song could potentially knock Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix, which has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14-consecutive weeks, out of top spot. This would prevent the song from breaking Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 16-week record for "One Sweet Day" from 1995.
Relive Swift's 1989 era with this gallery of every guest she brought out during her 1989 World Tour:
Taylor Swift's '1989' Tour: Here Are All The Guests
From The Weeknd and Fifth Harmony to Pitbull and Idina Menzel, check out our gallery of every guest to grace Swift's stage
