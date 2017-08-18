Taylor Swift's Swifites fan base is freaking out after the pop star's Twitter account went through an unexpected shakeup on Aug. 18. The account, which has more than 85 million followers, no longer has an avatar or header photo and years-worth of tweets have vanished.

This happening on Aug. 18 is significant because it marks the 3-year anniversary of her announcing the name of her fifth album, 1989, and releasing the "Shake It Off" video on that same day in 2014.

Additionally all traces of Swift have disappeared on Facebook, Tumblr, Instagram and TaylorSwift.com, meaning she may be preparing to release new music a.k.a "TS6." 1989 was released on Oct. 27, 2014.