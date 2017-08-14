Here's the heartfelt speech Zendaya shared onstage:

"With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that's happening not only in the world but in our country, right now I need for you young people, I need you guys to be educated, I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention, and I need you go ahead and understand that you have a voice and it is OK to use it when you see something bad happening. So make sure that you stay educated and you do not let people tell you what you think you should feel. Because you're the leaders. You're the future leaders of the world. We are the future leaders of the world. You're the future presidents. Future senators. You guys are the ones who are going to make this world better. I'm just letting you know right now that you are the future, so take that very, very seriously."

At the end of Fifth Harmony's acceptance speech for Choice Music Group, the always outspoken Jauregui used her moment to bring light into the dark current events, saying:

"To all of the young ones at home watching, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like, you are beautiful and you are important, so keep spreading love and positivity, alright?"