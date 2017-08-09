If history is any indication, we're due for another boy band takeover.

Every five years or so, a new group of heartthrobs break in America, see New Kids on the Block (which began their reign in the late '80s), which was followed by the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC era (that started in the mid-'90s and broke records into the early '00s), the tradition was kept strong by the Jonas Brothers (who formed in the mid-2000s) and most recently kept going by One Direction and The Wanted (who simultaneously topped the charts starting in 2010). Now in 2017, we're bound for the next era and we're excited to bring you The Fourth Kingdom as your next potential obsession.

Fuse is proud to premiere "Broken" by The Fourth Kingdom (formerly known as State of Mind) which is the act's first U.S. single and sets the Belgium boy band apart for its mature and dark sound. Watch above to see why Sebastian, Jaxon, Shane and Kyle—who originally competed on The Voice Belgium together—have garnered such a passionate fanbase across Europe and get the first taste of their America takeover by watching their new video here first.