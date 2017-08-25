While pop, hip-hop and electronic are the purvasive genres these days, rock music is sometimes an afterthought in the mainstream scene. Curiously, one of the biggest rock acts think that's totally on point.
The Killers spoke to Noisey about the state of rock and were asked if today's bands could find success like the "Mr. Brightside" outfit did in their debut days "It could happen—but there hasn't been anybody good enough," Brandon Flowers said. "If there was a band like The Strokes or Interpol, people would talk...if there were some kids out there right now playing 'Obstacle 1' tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn't."
Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. agreed saying, "People are very quick to blame a changing of the times for a lot of things, when it's really that they're just not good enough yet."
The Killers new rock album Wonderful Wonderful will be dropping on Sept. 22. In the meantime, weigh in on Flowers and Vannucci's thoughts in our poll below, then watch a classic interview with Brandon Flowers where she talks about the Killers' reputation.
