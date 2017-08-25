While pop, hip-hop and electronic are the purvasive genres these days, rock music is sometimes an afterthought in the mainstream scene. Curiously, one of the biggest rock acts think that's totally on point.

The Killers spoke to Noisey about the state of rock and were asked if today's bands could find success like the "Mr. Brightside" outfit did in their debut days "It could happen—but there hasn't been anybody good enough," Brandon Flowers said. "If there was a band like The Strokes or Interpol, people would talk...if there were some kids out there right now playing 'Obstacle 1' tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn't."