Frank Castle's past haunts him in Netflix and Marvel's The Punisher trailer, which Netflix sneakily unleashed as a post-credit video for fans who binge-watched The Defenders on its Aug. 18 release day.
"The past is more than memories. It's the devil you sold your soul to. He's coming. He's coming to collect," Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, eerily says as painful memories flash by in the trailer.
Bernthal is reprising his role as Castle, a war veteran whose wife and children were murdered by the mafia. Castle previously appeared in season 2 of Daredevil, one of Netflix's other Marvel series.
The Punisher, created by Steve Lightfoot, follows in the footsteps of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. The series is expected to debut sometime in 2017.
Marvel Comics Editor in Chief Axel Alonso told Fuse earlier this year about his predictions for Marvel's plans for all things Netflix, including Punisher's future:
