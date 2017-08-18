Frank Castle's past haunts him in Netflix and Marvel's The Punisher trailer, which Netflix sneakily unleashed as a post-credit video for fans who binge-watched The Defenders on its Aug. 18 release day.

"The past is more than memories. It's the devil you sold your soul to. He's coming. He's coming to collect," Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, eerily says as painful memories flash by in the trailer.