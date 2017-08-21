Excited to be hitting the road with @glassjawnet ! Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow @ 10am using pw 'USEDPRE' at https://t.co/2EmKk3Qmh6 . pic.twitter.com/57jjpUNUK6

Get ready to scream your lungs out to emo classics like "The Bird and the Worm," "I Caught Fire" and "Blue and Yellow" because The Used just announced their fall headlining tour! The band will be bringing along Glassjaw for the ride as their supporting act.

The trek begins on Oct. 27 in San Francisco and travels to major U.S. cities like Chicago, Boston and San Antonio before wrapping things up on Nov. 29 in Seattle. You can grab the presale tickets starting tomorrow, Aug. 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public on beginning Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more details.