Get ready to scream your lungs out to emo classics like "The Bird and the Worm," "I Caught Fire" and "Blue and Yellow" because The Used just announced their fall headlining tour! The band will be bringing along Glassjaw for the ride as their supporting act.
The trek begins on Oct. 27 in San Francisco and travels to major U.S. cities like Chicago, Boston and San Antonio before wrapping things up on Nov. 29 in Seattle. You can grab the presale tickets starting tomorrow, Aug. 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public on beginning Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more details.
Last summer, The Used added more dates for their 15th anniversary tour where they performed their 2002 self-titled debut album and 2004's In Love and Death in their entirety. The band released their sixth studio LP Imaginary Enemy in 2014. Check out all of the new tour dates with Glassjaw below.
The Used Fall 2017 Tour Dates
10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
10/30 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/31 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
11/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/7 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/8 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/12 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/14 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/15 - Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center
11/18 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
11/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
11/29 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
