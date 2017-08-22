What better way to kick off your typically mundane Tuesday morning than with a fresh Thirty Seconds to Mars song? The guys released "Walk on Water" today (Aug. 22), which marks their first new single since 2013's "City of Angels."
"Can you even see what you're fighting for? / Bloodlust and a holy war / Listen up, hear the patriots shout: 'Times are changing' / In the end, the choice was clear / Take a shot in the face of fear / Fist up in the fiery light / Times are changing," frontman Jared Leto sings on the opening verse. The song then bursts into a commanding chorus that serves as a call to arms to fight together for change in this unforgiving world. The artist explained the song further in a statement:
“Walk On Water is a song for all of us. It’s a song about freedom, about persistence, about change and about fighting for what you believe in. It is a call to arms but also full of all the optimism and hope that is such an integral part of the American Dream."
The accompanying lyric video was filmed in a single day on July 4, a project 30STM announced to their fans in June. “It’s an incredibly important time in our country and we are excited for people to film what they feel is important, impactful, challenging or inspiring," Leto explained. "Whether it's a single shot, a person, an event, or a story—we want to see your America." The final outcome features scenes of Trump, protests, newborn babies, marathon races and more.
"Walk on Water" is Thirty Seconds to Mars' lead single from their upcoming fifth album, which will be the follow-up to 2013's Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams. The guys plan to debut the track live at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. But before then, take it back to 2007 where Jared Leto breaks down their "From Yesterday" video and the origin of the band's name on Steven's Untitled Rock Show:
