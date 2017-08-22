What better way to kick off your typically mundane Tuesday morning than with a fresh Thirty Seconds to Mars song? The guys released "Walk on Water" today (Aug. 22), which marks their first new single since 2013's "City of Angels."

"Can you even see what you're fighting for? / Bloodlust and a holy war / Listen up, hear the patriots shout: 'Times are changing' / In the end, the choice was clear / Take a shot in the face of fear / Fist up in the fiery light / Times are changing," frontman Jared Leto sings on the opening verse. The song then bursts into a commanding chorus that serves as a call to arms to fight together for change in this unforgiving world. The artist explained the song further in a statement:

“Walk On Water is a song for all of us. It’s a song about freedom, about persistence, about change and about fighting for what you believe in. It is a call to arms but also full of all the optimism and hope that is such an integral part of the American Dream."