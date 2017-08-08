Rebecca Sapp/WireImage via Getty Images

After more than a year of teases, it looks like Tom DeLonge is finally making his music return. The singer/sci-fi director left a simple message on a vintage photo uploaded to Instagram sharing, that a new Angels & Airwaves album is "in the works."

Alternative Press notes that the former Blink-182 member had previously shared a cryptic note on Instagram in late July, sharing that he was "awaiting to tell you all about what is coming," adding that a "date is coming soon." Perhaps a new album or single's release date?