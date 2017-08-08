After more than a year of teases, it looks like Tom DeLonge is finally making his music return.
The singer/sci-fi director left a simple message on a vintage photo uploaded to Instagram sharing, that a new Angels & Airwaves album is "in the works."
Alternative Press notes that the former Blink-182 member had previously shared a cryptic note on Instagram in late July, sharing that he was "awaiting to tell you all about what is coming," adding that a "date is coming soon." Perhaps a new album or single's release date?
After departing the band he helped found Blink-182, DeLonge released a four-track Angels & Airwaves EP titled Chasing Shadows to coincide with the release of his book Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows and teased that a surprise something would be coming for A&A's 10th anniversary. This new record would seem to be the band's first full-length project since 2014's The Dream Walker, and the first since DeLonge departed Blink.
While you wait, check out a classic interview with Angel & Airwaves where the supergroup gushed about its I-Empire album on former Fuse show The Sauce nearly exactly 10 years ago:
