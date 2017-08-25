Tove Lo makes a major visual statement in her career with the release of her "Fire Fade" short movie to mark the end of her Lady Wood (Phase 1) album era.

Watch the 21-minute, cinematic video to "Fire Fade"—which is a song title off Lady Wood—that sees the Swedish singer-songwriter soundtracked to album tracks "Don't Talk About It," "Imaginary Friend," "Keep It Simple," "Flashes" and "WTF Love Is" for an emotionally, heartfelt and physically surreal (!!) role. Settle in and watch the gorgeous conclusion to the album's story above.