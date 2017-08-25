Tove Lo makes a major visual statement in her career with the release of her "Fire Fade" short movie to mark the end of her Lady Wood (Phase 1) album era.
Watch the 21-minute, cinematic video to "Fire Fade"—which is a song title off Lady Wood—that sees the Swedish singer-songwriter soundtracked to album tracks "Don't Talk About It," "Imaginary Friend," "Keep It Simple," "Flashes" and "WTF Love Is" for an emotionally, heartfelt and physically surreal (!!) role. Settle in and watch the gorgeous conclusion to the album's story above.
Tove talked to Fuse about the Fire Fade film at Lollapalooza 2017, sharing that making the film was "probably the most physically exhausting and challenging thing I've ever done."
Watch that full interview below where Tove Lo also shares when we'll hear Lady Wood (Phase 2), how she psyches herself up for performances and more:
