The director of James and the Giant Peach and animators from Adult Swim's Robot Chicken teach stop-motion techniques to Tyler, the Creator in the first episode of Nuts + Bolts, his new show on Viceland.
The series, which airs every Thursday, will follow the rapper learning how to do new things. In this debut episode, below, he creates a 58-second film. You can fast-forward to the 20:25 mark to watch it.
Tyler, the Creator and fellow Odd Future member Jasper provide the voiceovers for the characters.
"I hope this can turn into something," he said. "I wouldn't mind doing a whole series of this — add music to it, come with some new characters and new scenes that I probably wouldn't be able to shoot in real life. Like taking an F1 off the Grand Canyon. WOW! I should do that and blow it up."
