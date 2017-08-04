The director of James and the Giant Peach and animators from Adult Swim's Robot Chicken teach stop-motion techniques to Tyler, the Creator in the first episode of Nuts + Bolts, his new show on Viceland.

The series, which airs every Thursday, will follow the rapper learning how to do new things. In this debut episode, below, he creates a 58-second film. You can fast-forward to the 20:25 mark to watch it.