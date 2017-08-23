Tyler, the Creator plans to support his impeccable new Flower Boy album with a tour that will take over stateside this fall. If that wasn't awesome enough, he also released a new track titled "Ziploc." It's actually a freestyle over Jay-Z 's title track from his 4:44 album.

The trek appropriately begins in October with his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which runs from Oct. 28-29 in Los Angeles and features all of your favorite artists like Lana Del Rey , Solange and A$AP Rocky . Then, the rapper will head to cities like Denver, Cleveland and New York City before wrapping up the 20-date tour on Nov. 22 in Dallas.

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively via the Golf Media app on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Head over to Golf Wang's official website for more details. Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy album—his fourth studio LP—was released on July 21. Check out all the tour dates below:

Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy U.S. Tour

October 28-29 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 1 - Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

November 3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

November 4 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

November 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 12 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

November 13 - New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

November 15 - Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

November 16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

November 17 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

November 18 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

November 20 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

November 21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

November 22 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall