Tyler, the Creator plans to support his impeccable new Flower Boy album with a tour that will take over stateside this fall. If that wasn't awesome enough, he also released a new track titled "Ziploc." It's actually a freestyle over Jay-Z's title track from his 4:44 album.
The trek appropriately begins in October with his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which runs from Oct. 28-29 in Los Angeles and features all of your favorite artists like Lana Del Rey, Solange and A$AP Rocky. Then, the rapper will head to cities like Denver, Cleveland and New York City before wrapping up the 20-date tour on Nov. 22 in Dallas.
Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively via the Golf Media app on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Head over to Golf Wang's official website for more details. Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy album—his fourth studio LP—was released on July 21. Check out all the tour dates below:
Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy U.S. Tour
October 28-29 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
November 1 - Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
November 3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
November 4 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
November 5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
November 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
November 8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
November 9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
November 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
November 12 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland
November 13 - New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
November 15 - Worcester, MA @ The Palldium
November 16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
November 17 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
November 18 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
November 20 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
November 21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
November 22 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
Next, watch rising singer Billie Eilish confess that she really hopes to work with Tyler, the Creator in the future:
User Comments