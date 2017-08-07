@vmas via twitter

MTV has unveiled more performers for the Video Music Awards in a series of oddly edited images posted on social media, with several announcements still to come before the Aug. 27 ceremony.

Miley CyrusEd SheeranThe WeekndFifth HarmonyThirty Seconds To MarsShawn Mendes and Lorde are now on the VMAs lineup. They join previously announced performer Katy Perry, who will also host the show at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

A few of the announced performers' heads were edited into space suits, an homage to the VMA Moonman statuette. Some of the edits were questionably not the best, like these two:

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at

Drake & Rihanna

Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Beyonce performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Beyonce accepts the Best Female Video award presented by Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, and Simone Bi

Beyoncé

Beyoncé accepts the Best Female Video award presented by Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Jimmy Fallon presents the Video of the Year award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madiso

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon, dressed up as Ryan Lochte, presents the Video of the Year award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande pose backstage during the 2016 MTV

Mac Miller & Ariana Grande

Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande pose backstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Joe Jonas of DNCE accept an award onstage at the

DNCE

DNCE accepts an award onstage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Singers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden o

Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Britney Spears

Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Britney Spears & G-Eazy

Britney Spears and G-Eazy performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 201

Britney Spears

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Beyonce accepts an award onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden o

Beyoncé

Beyoncé accepts an award onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Ariana Grande, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles attend the 201

Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Ariana Grande, Aly Raisman & Simone Biles

Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Ariana Grande, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West and Sean Combs attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on Augu

Kanye West & Sean Combs

Kanye West and Sean Combs attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Swizz Beat, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Ga

Swizz Beat, Alicia Keys & Nick Jonas

Swizz Beat, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Augu

Kanye West

Kanye West performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on A

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Michael Phelps presents onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps presents onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West gives a thumbs up during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug

Kanye West

Kanye West gives a thumbs up during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Alicia Keys presents onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Au

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys presents onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Ariana Grande (R) and Kim Kardashian attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gare

Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian attend the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Desiigner attends the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in

Desiigner

Desiigner attends the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. more »

