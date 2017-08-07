MTV has unveiled more performers for the Video Music Awards in a series of oddly edited images posted on social media, with several announcements still to come before the Aug. 27 ceremony.
Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Shawn Mendes and Lorde are now on the VMAs lineup. They join previously announced performer Katy Perry, who will also host the show at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
🔥🔥🔥 PERFORMING LIVE AT THE 2017 @VMAs ON 8/27… 🔥🔥🔥 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/0yehFSGvm5— MTV (@MTV) August 7, 2017
A few of the announced performers' heads were edited into space suits, an homage to the VMA Moonman statuette. Some of the edits were questionably not the best, like these two:
Performing at the @VMAs this year! Thank you @mtv so excited x pic.twitter.com/gDdfgUpSLU— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 7, 2017
MEEEEE!!!!! 🐴🎸🎤 @vmas pic.twitter.com/7VARl7zLyZ— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 7, 2017
Here's a look back at the performances from last year's VMAs:
