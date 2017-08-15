Wale brings his new "My Love" single to life in the vibrant video that stars Dua Lipa and WizKid. Directed by ACRS, the visual finds the D.C. rapper throwing a massive beach party.

Watch above as the artists let loose in the middle of blazing sunshine and rushing ocean waves with a bevy of lovely ladies. While "My Love" also features Major Lazer and is co-produced by Diplo, the guys do not appear in the video. "I went into the studio and I vocaled the song. Wizkid and Wale were already on it," Dua Lipa told Complex on how she got on the track thanks to Diplo. "That was it, really. They’re like, 'OK, great, Wale wants to put it out.' I was like, fucking sick."