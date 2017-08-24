Warped Tour

This Halloween, the people behind the Vans Warped Tour are hitting the open seas for Warped Rewind at Sea, a four-day cruise with bands including Good Charlotte, Simple Plan, Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, and more than 2,000 fans. The voyage sails from New Orleans to Cozumel, Mexico from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2017. The best part is, Fuse and Warped want to give YOU and a guest a free cabin on the ship! For a chance to win a spot on on the cruise, head here to enter now, before the entry period for the giveaway ends on September 8, 2017.

“There's going to be a lot of cool collaborations and impromptu stuff happening!” -Benji Madden

What can fans expect on Warped Rewind at Sea? Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, who helped organize the trip, told Fuse earlier this year, "We're going to have parties at night...Emo Nite–inspired. We're going to have some tattoo artists...we're going to be having a Halloween party. There's going to be all kinds of opportunities for people to meet and hang with their favorite bands while getting special performances. Music non-stop." Also adding "I think there's going to be a lot of cool collaborations and impromptu stuff happening."

“We. can. not. wait!!!!” -Bowling For Soup