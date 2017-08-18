In a not so subtle nod to Elvis Presley, Miley Cyrus fully channels The King of Rock and Roll in her new "Younger Now" music video. See how many Elvis references you can spot.

She's not the only Cyrus family member to impersonate Elvis either. Billy Ray Cyrus, her famous father and “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, plays an Elvis impersonator on CMT's Still The King series.