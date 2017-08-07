What would Diplo do? Well, in the first episode of "What Would Diplo Do?" starring James Van Der Beek as Diplo, he takes off his shirt to meditate, unsuccessfully tries to fend off ninjas in his brain, and engages in a bro-tastic Twitter beef with fellow music producer Calvin Harris. Watch it all unfold in the video above.

"I think I'm going to take my shirt off. Yeah, there we go. That's it. I should get a picture of me meditating. That'd be a good one for the 'gram," James Van Der Beek's Diplo says to himself. "Jesus said, 'Don't judge.' I'm hungry I need a burrito. Yo, meditation is for pussies."