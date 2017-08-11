Fresh off performing at Lollapalooza, where Fuse interviewed him onsite in Chicago, Wiz Khalifa just released the lead single from his upcoming album, Rolling Papers 2. Listen to "Something New" above.
"Something New" comes on the heels of Wiz and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" dethroning Psy's 2012 "Gangnam Style" as the most-viewed YouTube video. "See You Again" stole the crown in July, but the original version of "Despacito" and its Bieber-less video, starring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, surpassed "See You Again" on Aug. 4. Both are the only YouTube videos ever to reach 3 billion views.
The smooth "Something New" features Ty Dolla $ign. Wiz's last non-album track release featuring another artists, "Pull Up" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, came out in July 2016 and racked up 33 million YouTube views.
Learn more about Wiz's cameo in Charli XCX "Boys," collaboration with Ugly God, and desire to spar with Snoop Dogg in this recent Fuse interview from Lollapalooza 2017:
