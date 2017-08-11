Fresh off performing at Lollapalooza, where Fuse interviewed him onsite in Chicago, Wiz Khalifa just released the lead single from his upcoming album, Rolling Papers 2. Listen to "Something New" above.

"Something New" comes on the heels of Wiz and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" dethroning Psy's 2012 "Gangnam Style" as the most-viewed YouTube video. "See You Again" stole the crown in July, but the original version of "Despacito" and its Bieber-less video, starring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, surpassed "See You Again" on Aug. 4. Both are the only YouTube videos ever to reach 3 billion views.