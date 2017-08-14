Wiz Khalifa gathers all his celebrity friends and pretty women in the video for his latest "Something New" single. Directed by Bryan Barber, the visual for the rapper's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign seems pretty standard at first but soon takes a turn for the worst!

It opens with Wiz throwing a lavish house party with all his celebrity friends including $ign, Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, O.T. Genasis, Juicy J, Lil Dicky, G-Eazy, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell and Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley. And as with any rap video, a troop of curvy bikini-wearing ladies are also invited to lounge by the pool and just look sexy. But towards the end, we quickly find out these women had a plan to steal from Wiz. They take everything from stacks of cash to Foxx's cell phone.