Worth 1,000 Words...

August 2017

August 1: Game Day With Waterparks at The Fuse Studio

Waterparks stopped by the Fuse Media Studio for a game of Punk Rock Pictionary and more.
This afternoon the APMA's 2017 Best Breakthrough Artist Waterparks stopped by the Fuse Studio to play a little "Punk Rock Pictionary" and discuss their relationship with rock mentors Good Charlotte and My Chemical Romance—not to mention lead singer Awsten Knight's intense appreciation for all things Brendon Urie. Check out the exclusive snap above and stay tuned to Fuse.tv for the full interview and more with Awsten, Geoff and Otto coming your way soon. 

