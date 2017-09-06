The time has finally come, my friends! The anticipated debut episode of AHS: Cult premiered on FX last night (Sept. 5), which relived that frightful night when it was announced that Donald Trump would be the country's next president. The reaction to the news hit a little too close to home, as Ally Mayfair-Richards (played by Sarah Paulson) literally had a mental breakdown while Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) humped his TV screen with manic joy.

The opening scene of "Election Night" garnered chills, with real footage of Trump and Hillary Clinton declaring "I am running for president of the United States!" After the revelation that Trump gained the coveted title on Nov. 8, 2016, the episode quickly spiraled out of control. "The revolution has begun," Kai utters before chanting "USA! USA! USA!" It is a stark and frightening reflection of how many MAGA supporters reacted upon hearing the news.

We are then introduced to the four major phobias that Ally cannot seem to control, no matter how hard her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) and therapist Cheyenne Jackson try to console her. While her rabid fear of clowns, the sight of blood, confined spaces and cluster of holes (the latter is still giving me chills as I type), it becomes too overbearing throughout the episode. Just how many times do we need to see Ally lose her mind over seeing clowns do the dirty in the grocery store? Hopefully the upcoming episodes treat her phobias with more sophistication instead of annoying campiness.

The satirical play on the election continues as Kai paints his face with blended Cheetos to mimic his orange-hued leader and makes two run-ins with Ally: the first occurs when he splashes coffee on her and Ivy, and the second is when his sister (we think...) Winter (played by Billie Lourd) somehow becomes the babysitter for the couple's son Oz.

Save for a few chilling moments (Kai throwing a piss-filled condom at bystanders, the welcomed return of Freak Show's Twisty the Clown), the premiere episode cruised by without packing too much of a punch. But we'll definitely continue to tune in to see just how deep Ally's anxious fears and Kai's cult status will go! Below, check out some hilarious and almost too relatable Twitter reactions of the "Election Night" episode: