It's only fitting that ATLiens rapper André 3000 of Outkast fame has been cast in space sci-fi film High Life because ATLiens, the name of Outkast's second album, is a portmanteau of "Atlanta" and "aliens." 

André 3000 a.k.a. André Benjamin and Juliette Binoche are the latest additions to the Claire Denis-directed High Lifereports Variety. The film, which stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth, is about imprisoned criminals aboard a spaceship heading to a black hole on a mission to locate alternative energy.

Benjamin's exact role is still unknown for now. 

He previously portrayed Jimi Hendrix in the 2014 biopic All Is by My Side, earning critical praise. Rolling Stone proclaimed his "silky-voiced, dangerously volatile turn as Jimi is a star-spangled triumph." Most recently in 2016, he played a recurring role on the Emmy-nominated second season of American Crime as the father of a private school student whose basketball team is embroiled in male rape accusations. 

For more André 3000 memories, flip through this gallery of classic Outkast moments:

Throwback Thursday: 13 Classic Shots of OutKast

With reunion rumors fueling us all into a state of OutKast fever, have a look back at some O.G. photos of Andre 3000 and Big Boi from back in the day. And keep those fingers crossed for Coachella!

December 5, 2013
Big Boi and Andre Benjamin of Outkast during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States.

1999

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of OutKast during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Andre 3000 and Big Boi at the The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

2000

Andre 3000 and Big Boi backstage at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia on October 30, 2000. more »

Rick Diamond/WireImage

Busta Rhymes of the Flip Mode Squad (center) with Big Boi (L) and Andre of Hip Hop group OutKast on MTV's new interactive hip

2000

Busta Rhymes and OutKast backstage at a taping of MTV's 'Direct Effect' on November 13, 2000 in New York City. more »

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast perform during Z100's Zootopia 2002 - Show at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

2002

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast perform during Z100's Zootopia 2002 - Show at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Big Boi and Andre of OutKast on the set of their video shoot for a song which will be featured in the movie Scooby-Doo. 4/28/

2002

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of OutKast on the set of the music video for "Land of a Million Drums" on April 28, 2002. more »

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

OutKast at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. Friday, July 19, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/I

2002

OutKast performs at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at NBC Studios Friday, July 19, 2002 in Burbank, CA. more »

Kevin Winter

ILE DU GAOU, FRANCE - AUGUST 7: Atmospheric images of The Isle of MTV summer music festival on August 7, 2003 in Ile Du Gaou,

2003

OutKast at The Isle of MTV Music Festival on August 7, 2003 in Ile Du Gaou, France. more »

Gareth Davies/Getty Images

Andre 3000 of Outkast performs "Hey Ya" at the VH1 Big In '03, airing November 30, 2003 (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for VH-1 C

2003

Andre 3000 of Outkast performs "Hey Ya" at the VH1 Big In '03 special on November 30, 2003. more »

KMazur/WireImage

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast, winners of the Roc the Mic Award (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

2004

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast backstage at the MTV TRL Awards in 2004.  more »

KMazur/WireImage

Usher, Kanye West, Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

2004

Usher, Kanye West, Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards. more »

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Musical Artists Big Boi (left) and Andre 3000 of Oukast pose with their six Grammys backstage in th

2004

Big Boi and Andre 3000 with their six Grammy Awards backstage in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 8, 2004 at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California. more »

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 14: Rapper Big Boi of OutKast performs on stage at the 12th Annual ESPY Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on

2004

Big Boi of OutKast performs on stage at the 12th Annual ESPY Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on July 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. more »

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

LONDON - JULY 26: Andre 3000 (L) and Big Boi of Outkast pose on a river boat in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament

2006

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast pose on a river boat in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament at their album launch party on July 26, 2006 in London, England. more »

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

