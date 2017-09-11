It's only fitting that ATLiens rapper André 3000 of Outkast fame has been cast in space sci-fi film High Life because ATLiens, the name of Outkast's second album, is a portmanteau of "Atlanta" and "aliens."

André 3000 a.k.a. André Benjamin and Juliette Binoche are the latest additions to the Claire Denis-directed High Life, reports Variety. The film, which stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth, is about imprisoned criminals aboard a spaceship heading to a black hole on a mission to locate alternative energy.