It's only fitting that ATLiens rapper André 3000 of Outkast fame has been cast in space sci-fi film High Life because ATLiens, the name of Outkast's second album, is a portmanteau of "Atlanta" and "aliens."
André 3000 a.k.a. André Benjamin and Juliette Binoche are the latest additions to the Claire Denis-directed High Life, reports Variety. The film, which stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth, is about imprisoned criminals aboard a spaceship heading to a black hole on a mission to locate alternative energy.
Benjamin's exact role is still unknown for now.
He previously portrayed Jimi Hendrix in the 2014 biopic All Is by My Side, earning critical praise. Rolling Stone proclaimed his "silky-voiced, dangerously volatile turn as Jimi is a star-spangled triumph." Most recently in 2016, he played a recurring role on the Emmy-nominated second season of American Crime as the father of a private school student whose basketball team is embroiled in male rape accusations.
For more André 3000 memories, flip through this gallery of classic Outkast moments:
Throwback Thursday: 13 Classic Shots of OutKast
With reunion rumors fueling us all into a state of OutKast fever, have a look back at some O.G. photos of Andre 3000 and Big Boi from back in the day. And keep those fingers crossed for Coachella!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
Kevin Winter
Gareth Davies/Getty Images
KMazur/WireImage
KMazur/WireImage
KMazur/WireImage
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
