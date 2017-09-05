Apple Music Festival has decided to end its run after 10 years, according to Music Business Worldwide. The annual London-based event, formerly known as iTunes Festival, took place at Camden's Roundhouse venue every September over the past two years.

Yet this decision doesn't seem like it will hinder their future partnerships with other music events, as they've done with SXSW this year and recently launched the Carpool Karaoke series. Apple Music Festival will be missed though, as it was a free event (attendees won tickets through competitions) that provided fans with an intimate concert experience with some of the biggest artists in the world.

