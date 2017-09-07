Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Fans, friends and family are still mourning the tragic loss of Chester Bennington, and this new photo is another heartbreaking reminder. Talinda, the singer's widow, shared a picture of a smiling Chester alongside his kids. Unfortunately, the beaming image on the beach was taken just a few days before the Linkin Park member's death. "This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression," Talinda tweeted. Bennington died by hanging on July 20 at age 41. Since then, Talinda's Twitter account has turned into a source of comfort and support from fans of the band who may also be coping with depression or suicidal thoughts.

She released a moving statement following her husband's death, writing: "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.

He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

