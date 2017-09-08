Demi Lovato hit back at her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend on her scathing new song, "You Don't Do It for Me Anymore." The mid-tempo is minimal in its production, as the languid stomps of the percussion support the singer's lyrical daggers.

"I see the future without you / The hell was I doing in the past? / Now that I've learnt all about you / A love just like ours wouldn't last," Demi muses on the opening verse. "You Don't Do It for Me Anymore" comes after "Tell Me You Love Me" (the title track of her upcoming album) and her sass-filled Top 40 hit "Sorry Not Sorry."