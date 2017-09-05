Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui continues her unabashed political advocacy by standing up against Donald Trump and his reversal of DACA (or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). She shared a note on Twitter on Sept. 4 that takes direct jabs at the president's decision.

"It's incredible to me that you'll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives," the 5H member began. "You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable," she continued. Jauregui was born in Miami and her mother entered the U.S. from Cuba in the 1960s.