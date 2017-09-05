Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui continues her unabashed political advocacy by standing up against Donald Trump and his reversal of DACA (or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). She shared a note on Twitter on Sept. 4 that takes direct jabs at the president's decision.

"It's incredible to me that you'll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives," the 5H member began. "You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable," she continued. Jauregui was born in Miami and her mother entered the U.S. from Cuba in the 1960s.

Along with Jauregui, former 5H member Camila Cabello, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Shonda Rhimes and many other public figured condemned Trump's decision to end DACA. The policy was formed in 2012 by the Obama administration and sought to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation and also make them eligible for work permits.

Jauregui's gripping words come after her open letter regarding Trump's travel ban back in January, where she called it "disrespectful to humanity."