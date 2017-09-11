It's the end of an era, folks! The debut trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final film in the cheesy erotica franchise, is here.

Ana Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), who got engaged in last year's Fifty Shades Darker, are now enjoying the fruits of their marriage—for now. The kinky couple jet off to their tropical honeymoon oasis where they expect bliss and happiness. Yet things soon take a turn for the dramatics when Ana finds a gun and is later held by knifepoint by a mysterious man. Only time will tell if she'll be able to enjoy the private jet that she now co-owns...