Oakland rapper G-Eazy, whose "Me, Myself & I" hit with Bebe Rexha scored him his first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single last year, will deliver a one-two punch of collaborations this fall that could elevate him back near the Hot 100 chart's summit. One of the artists G-Eazy has enlisted is Cardi B, this summer's breakout hip-hop star whose "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" is riding high at No. 3 on the Hot 100. G-Eazy and Cardi B debuted "No Limit" onstage this week in New Orleans, his "second home," during Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour at Blue Nile. The 28-year-old rapper also debuted a song with Halsey called "Him & I" and the pair also fueled dating rumors by locking lips for a make-out session after the song ended.

Fuse sat down with G-Eazy in New Orleans to talk about those releases and other songs off of his upcoming third studio album, a double album, titled The Beautiful and Damned, which will include a surprise sample of popular jazz standard "I Fall In Love Too Easily."

FUSE: Cardi B is the hottest rapper on the charts right now. How did you sync up with her for your “No Limit” collaboration that’s due out sometime this fall? G-Eazy: It started as me and A$AP Rocky in the studio. He was working a room next to mine and he came in and said what’s up. … We sent the track to Cardi B and she killed it. I’ve been following her ever since she first started to buzz. I always wanted to connect with her. I met her at a show we played almost a year ago. I could tell right then and there she was going to be a super star. You can tell a lot by watching somebody perform live and getting to know their energy in real life. I knew I wanted to work with her, but it was about finding the right record and the right timing. This "No Limit" song just made sense.

You released four songs at the beginning of August, one of them being “Wave” featuring Rexx Life Raj. Are those going to be on your upcoming The Beautiful and Damned album? No. But I made a lot of music for this album. I worked my ass off this whole entire year. I’d go to the studio every single night and at least make one song. We’re sitting on all this stuff. It’s this weird thing, as an artist or anybody involved in this process, you’re attached to the music because you made it, you have this relationship, it’s almost like your child. For that reason, you want to share it with the world. This exists. I made it. Fuck, I want to give this to the people but you can’t put out a 98-song album unless you’re BasedGod and then you can do anything [laughs]. Shout-out BasedGod. You have to condense it. What happens to all that music that didn’t make the album? You still want to find a way to service it to fans so I’m doing a double album to show off my G-Eazy side and my Gerald [Earl Gillum] side.

I bring “Wave” up because you’re on this Dive Bar Tour and in that song you spit about touring, rapping, “Every night a new city, we always on the road; get assistance from substances so it doesn't show.” Tell me about touring, the good and the bad sides of it. There’s two sides to touring just like there’s two sides to being a celebrity. On one hand, I get to travel the world and I’m super blessed to get to see these places, like I say “fly from Chile to Vegas” in “Wave,” these are places people dream of going and mark on their calendars and take time off and save money to travel there to experience it. At the same time while touring, you never really get to go anywhere in those cities because you’re traveling during the day going from show to show at a lightning speed that sometimes you don’t get to take it in. It’s important every now and then to stop and acknowledge how much you’ve done and these places you’ve been and I appreciate the journey because it does get exhausting. In the moment sometimes you’re literally just trying to get from point A to point B to do the next job, to do the next interview, to do the next show, to do the next photo shoot, to do the next video shoot. Remind yourself that even though it’s physically tiring, it is a blessing to do this in the first place. Time is what you make it.

Your new album features a song with Halsey called “Him & I.” She earned her first No. 1 album in June for Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, following her success as a featured artist on The Chainsmokers' "Closer," which topped the Hot 100 for a dozen weeks. Why’d you want to collab with her now? I've wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she's an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She's one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that's pretty phenomenal. “Him & I” is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It's a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I'm excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she's a great performer.

What about your solo work? What's your favorite from the new album? There’s this one song where I flipped a Chet Baker sample [“I Fall In Love Too Easily” orginally made famous by Frank Sinatra]. I’m a really big fan of [jazz trumpeter and singer] Chet Baker. I don’t think it sounds like anything I’ve done before or anything that’s out now. It can be hard to flip jazz samples sometimes because of the timing of the songs. I did a couple records with Boy Wonder. There’s this one called “Pray For Me” that I’m really hyped on. There’s a lot. What does your album title The Beautiful and Damned mean? It’s about the duality I mentioned earlier. The dark and light side of celebrity and the way people view this exciting fast-paced lifestyle. It’s a lot of fun and it comes with the partying and the rock star lifestyle that people imagine it as but there’s also this dark side to it. It’s also about the two sides of me. I’m a Gemini so that’s something I’ve always explored in my music. Yeah, it’s cool to see that balance in the past, like with “Sad Boy” balanced with “Calm Down.” It’s like having the best night ever and then being introspective about it when you’re hungover the next morning. Then again, we have the best night ever the next night.

